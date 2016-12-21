Man sentenced for Brookfield crash that claimed life of West Middlesex man
A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to spend thirty days in jail for a traffic accident in Brookfield that claimed the life of a West Middlesex man. Robert Arms, 38, of Tarentum, Pa., appeared in Trumbull County Eastern District Court on Thursday where he pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of vehicular homicide.
