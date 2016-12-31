Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) S...

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Investment Management LLC

BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 323,561 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period.

