Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Investment Management LLC
BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 323,561 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wanted: drexel heritage "insignia" br set/pieces (Jul '11)
|17 hr
|Rick
|10
|ashley discontinued furniture (Mar '11)
|Thu
|Tablefinder
|197
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Dec 27
|Beagleset
|766
|South Shore King Canopy Bed or bedroom set (Feb '15)
|Dec 26
|Amy
|2
|Discontinued Aico (Micheal Amini) Torino Furniture (Jul '11)
|Dec 25
|Anjan Sinha
|110
|Why is it called a love making chair?
|Dec 20
|eroticchair
|1
|Just a Good Word About a True Artist - Iron Cre... (Jun '08)
|Dec 20
|Gonen Liberman
|53
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Dec 2
|Eric from Montreal
|302
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC