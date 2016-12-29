Leggett & Platt Inc. (Leg) Position Boosted by Tiaa Cref Investment Management LLC
TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt Inc. by 31.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 678,628 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 161,939 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ashley discontinued furniture (Mar '11)
|7 hr
|Tablefinder
|197
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Dec 27
|Beagleset
|766
|South Shore King Canopy Bed or bedroom set (Feb '15)
|Dec 26
|Amy
|2
|Discontinued Aico (Micheal Amini) Torino Furniture (Jul '11)
|Dec 25
|Anjan Sinha
|110
|Why is it called a love making chair?
|Dec 20
|eroticchair
|1
|Just a Good Word About a True Artist - Iron Cre... (Jun '08)
|Dec 20
|Gonen Liberman
|53
|Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11)
|Dec 18
|Wanda
|73
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Dec 2
|Eric from Montreal
|302
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC