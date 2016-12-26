La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) SVP Sells $390,360.00 in Stock
La-Z-Boy Inc. SVP John Douglas Collier sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $390,360.00.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ashley discontinued furniture (Mar '11)
|17 hr
|Tablefinder
|197
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Dec 27
|Beagleset
|766
|South Shore King Canopy Bed or bedroom set (Feb '15)
|Dec 26
|Amy
|2
|Discontinued Aico (Micheal Amini) Torino Furniture (Jul '11)
|Dec 25
|Anjan Sinha
|110
|Why is it called a love making chair?
|Dec 20
|eroticchair
|1
|Just a Good Word About a True Artist - Iron Cre... (Jun '08)
|Dec 20
|Gonen Liberman
|53
|Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11)
|Dec 18
|Wanda
|73
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Dec 2
|Eric from Montreal
|302
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC