La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "La-Z-Boy is the third largest furniture maker in the U.S., the largest reclining-chair manufacturer in the world and America's largest manufacturer of upholstered furniture. " Separately, KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Monday, October 10th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is it called a love making chair?
|Tue
|eroticchair
|1
|Just a Good Word About a True Artist - Iron Cre... (Jun '08)
|Dec 20
|Gonen Liberman
|53
|Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11)
|Dec 18
|Wanda
|73
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Dec 16
|Nikkiball
|395
|Discontinued Aico (Micheal Amini) Torino Furniture (Jul '11)
|Dec 10
|jrjsr-half
|109
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Dec 10
|Big o
|765
|Where to buy modern furniture online? (May '07)
|Dec 10
|lindaburns
|149
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC