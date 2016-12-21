Is this Large Market Cap Stock target price reasonable for Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)?
The company in question is, Masco Corporation currently with a stock price of 32.06 . The market cap for Masco Corporation is 10397.06, and is in the sector Industrial Goods, and General Building Materials industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Leicester.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Discontinued Aico (Micheal Amini) Torino Furniture (Jul '11)
|4 hr
|Anjan Sinha
|110
|Why is it called a love making chair?
|Dec 20
|eroticchair
|1
|Just a Good Word About a True Artist - Iron Cre... (Jun '08)
|Dec 20
|Gonen Liberman
|53
|Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11)
|Dec 18
|Wanda
|73
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Dec 16
|Nikkiball
|395
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Dec 10
|Big o
|765
|Where to buy modern furniture online? (May '07)
|Dec 10
|lindaburns
|149
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Dec 2
|Eric from Montreal
|302
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC