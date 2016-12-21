Is this Large Market Cap Stock target...

Is this Large Market Cap Stock target price reasonable for Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)?

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: The Daily Leicester

The company in question is, Masco Corporation currently with a stock price of 32.06 . The market cap for Masco Corporation is 10397.06, and is in the sector Industrial Goods, and General Building Materials industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Leicester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Discontinued Aico (Micheal Amini) Torino Furniture (Jul '11) 4 hr Anjan Sinha 110
Why is it called a love making chair? Dec 20 eroticchair 1
Just a Good Word About a True Artist - Iron Cre... (Jun '08) Dec 20 Gonen Liberman 53
Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11) Dec 18 Wanda 73
need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09) Dec 16 Nikkiball 395
Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07) Dec 10 Big o 765
Where to buy modern furniture online? (May '07) Dec 10 lindaburns 149
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) Dec 2 Eric from Montreal 302
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,418 • Total comments across all topics: 277,339,202

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC