Insider Selling: Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) Director Sells 1,903 Shares of Stock

Wednesday Dec 21

Hooker Furniture Corp. Director David G. Sweet sold 1,903 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $67,765.83.

