How Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) Stacks Up Against Its Peers
The 700+ hedge funds and money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the third quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of September 30. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund positions. Our extensive review of these public filings is finally over, so this article is set to reveal the smart money sentiment towards Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insider Monkey.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is it called a love making chair?
|Tue
|eroticchair
|1
|Just a Good Word About a True Artist - Iron Cre... (Jun '08)
|Dec 20
|Gonen Liberman
|53
|Need a discontinued Ashley Furniture Item (Feb '11)
|Dec 18
|Wanda
|73
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Dec 16
|Nikkiball
|395
|Discontinued Aico (Micheal Amini) Torino Furniture (Jul '11)
|Dec 10
|jrjsr-half
|109
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Dec 10
|Big o
|765
|Where to buy modern furniture online? (May '07)
|Dec 10
|lindaburns
|149
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC