Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Shares Sol...

Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 31 Read more: Daily Political

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. by 29.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,782 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,632 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashley Furniture Britannia Rose bookcase (Jan '10) 2 hr Angelblade131 152
ashley discontinued furniture (Mar '11) 7 hr Rperci4772gmailcom 198
Broyhill Fontana Nightstand (Feb '12) 9 hr Laurie 22
Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets Sun DebCooper 11
AICO Tresor French Vanilla - Discontinued (Mar '08) Sat LEE 3
Discontinued Stanley Translation Collection (Jul '11) Dec 31 Mannra 119
Kincaid Ducks Unlimited (Jan '10) Dec 31 smccullo 30
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) Dec '16 Eric from Montreal 302
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,368 • Total comments across all topics: 277,556,609

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC