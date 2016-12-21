Danish textile firm creating 56 new jobs, investing $1.5M on West Side
Gabriel, a Denmark-based supplier to the furniture industry, will open its first North American manufacturing operation in a former furniture factory on the city's West Side. The company will create 56 jobs and invest $1.5 million into a former furniture factory at 560 5th Street NW, according to a Wednesday, Dec. 21 announcement by The Right Place Inc. The 136-year-old office building includes manufacturing space built in the late 1990s.
