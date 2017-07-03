Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Barings LLC
Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. by 454.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,167 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 87,846 shares during the period.
