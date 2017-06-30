Tyson Foods defeats Ball Park hot dog legal appeal
Tyson Foods Inc and its Hillshire Brands unit on Thursday defeated an appeal by the maker of Parks' sausages challenging their use of "Park's Finest" to describe a high-end line of their Ball Park hot dogs. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia upheld a federal judge's May 2016 dismissal of trademark infringement and false advertising claims by Parks LLC, which said many consumers would be fooled into thinking it made "Park's Finest" frankfurters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AIPC to bring Pasta Lensi line to United States (Sep '08)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|Body found on Anoka golf course, foul play susp... (Mar '09)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|30
|Delphi pork slaughterhouse is site of illnesses... (Jan '08)
|Jun 21
|I dont do twitter
|6
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|May '17
|PRIME RIB
|50
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar '17
|CZars_R_US
|3
|Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|WasteWater
|20
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC