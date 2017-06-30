Tyson Foods defeats Ball Park hot dog...

Tyson Foods defeats Ball Park hot dog legal appeal

4 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Tyson Foods Inc and its Hillshire Brands unit on Thursday defeated an appeal by the maker of Parks' sausages challenging their use of "Park's Finest" to describe a high-end line of their Ball Park hot dogs. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia upheld a federal judge's May 2016 dismissal of trademark infringement and false advertising claims by Parks LLC, which said many consumers would be fooled into thinking it made "Park's Finest" frankfurters.

Chicago, IL

