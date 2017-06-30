Sensient To Settle EEOC Disability Di...

Sensient To Settle EEOC Disability Discrimination Lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

Sensient Natural Ingredients LLC, a division of Sensient Technologies, has agreed to pay up to $800,000 and provide other significant relief to settle a charge of disability discrimination, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced last week. According to the EEOC's lawsuit, several of Sensient's workers at its Livingston, Calif., location took extended leaves of absence for disability-related care, including surgeries and cancer treatments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Food Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AIPC to bring Pasta Lensi line to United States (Sep '08) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 4
News Body found on Anoka golf course, foul play susp... (Mar '09) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 30
News Delphi pork slaughterhouse is site of illnesses... (Jan '08) Jun 21 I dont do twitter 6
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) May '17 PRIME RIB 50
News Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks... Mar '17 CZars_R_US 3
News Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16) Feb '17 WasteWater 20
See all Food Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Food Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,002 • Total comments across all topics: 282,222,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC