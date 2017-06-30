Sensient To Settle EEOC Disability Discrimination Lawsuit

Sensient Natural Ingredients LLC, a division of Sensient Technologies, has agreed to pay up to $800,000 and provide other significant relief to settle a charge of disability discrimination, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced last week. According to the EEOC's lawsuit, several of Sensient's workers at its Livingston, Calif., location took extended leaves of absence for disability-related care, including surgeries and cancer treatments.

