Sam's in China selling U.S. beef

11 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Craig Uden , president of the National Cattlemen's Beef Association; U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue; and Luan Richeng, vice president of China's state-owned China National Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs Corp., slice into a cut of prime rib at an event Friday in Beijing to mark the re-introduction of U.S. beef exports to China. A Sam's Club membership store in Beijing is the first physical retail outlet in China to sell U.S. beef after the 13-year trade hiatus, according to a Wal-Mart spokesman.

