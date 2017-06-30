Sam's in China selling U.S. beef

Craig Uden , president of the National Cattlemen's Beef Association; U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue; and Luan Richeng, vice president of China's state-owned China National Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs Corp., slice into a cut of prime rib at an event Friday in Beijing to mark the re-introduction of U.S. beef exports to China. A Sam's Club membership store in Beijing is the first physical retail outlet in China to sell U.S. beef after the 13-year trade hiatus, according to a Wal-Mart spokesman.

