Nation-Now 44 mins ago 11:34 a.m.How Spam became one of the most iconic American brands of all time
While you might think of Spam as a basic canned meat, it's actually one of the greatest business success stories of all time: Since Hormel Foods Corporation launched the affordable, canned pork product in 1937, it's sold over eight billion cans in 44 countries around the world. On July 5, Spam celebrates its 80th anniversary.
