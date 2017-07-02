Critical Analysis: Synutra International
Synutra International and Lifeway Foods are both non-cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitabiliy, risk and earnings. Synutra International has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AIPC to bring Pasta Lensi line to United States (Sep '08)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|Body found on Anoka golf course, foul play susp... (Mar '09)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|30
|Delphi pork slaughterhouse is site of illnesses... (Jan '08)
|Jun 21
|I dont do twitter
|6
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|May '17
|PRIME RIB
|50
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar '17
|CZars_R_US
|3
|Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|WasteWater
|20
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC