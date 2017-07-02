Critical Analysis: Synutra International

Synutra International and Lifeway Foods are both non-cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitabiliy, risk and earnings. Synutra International has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.