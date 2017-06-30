ConAgra - Fully Valued Packaged Food Transition Play
ConAgra continues to transition the business, and 2018 will be another challenging year in which investors need to have patience. Shares trade at a full adjusted multiple and leverage is reasonable, but growth prospects continue to be dire, just like the rest of the industry.
