Chr. Hansen sees strong demand for probiotics to replace antibiotics in meat
Food ingredients maker Chr. Hansen is seeing strong demand for probiotics for animals as farmers and restaurant chains come under growing pressure to use fewer antibiotics in the food chain, its chief executive said.
