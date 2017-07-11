Cargill completes sale of petroleum b...

Cargill completes sale of petroleum business to Macquarie

Commodity trader Cargill Inc [CARG.UL] completed the sale of its petroleum business to Australian investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd ( The company will continue to offer financial and price risk management in petroleum markets through its Risk Management business, she said in an email reply. "That business provides hedging products in more than 70 commodities, including energy, and will continue to do so," she added.

