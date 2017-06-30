Campbell Soup acquires Pacific Foods
Campbell Soup acquires organic broth/soup maker Pacific Foods for $700M. Pacific Foods generated approximately $218M in revenue over the 12-month period ending on May 31. Campbell says it plans to invest in the Pacific Foods business to drive growth.
