Campbell Soup acquires Pacific Foods

Campbell Soup acquires organic broth/soup maker Pacific Foods for $700M. Pacific Foods generated approximately $218M in revenue over the 12-month period ending on May 31. Campbell says it plans to invest in the Pacific Foods business to drive growth.

