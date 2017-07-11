11 Oregon food and drink brands that went national
Campbell Soup Company on Thursday announced it would buy Tualatin-based Pacific Foods for $700 million. The brand, known for its organic creamy tomato soup and free range chicken broth, is hardly the first Oregon food or beverage company to be snapped up by national conglomerates.
