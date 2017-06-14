Wayne Shurts Sells 7,800 Shares of Sysco Corporation (SYY) Stock
Sysco Corporation EVP Wayne Shurts sold 7,800 shares of Sysco Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $431,340.00.
