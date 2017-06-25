Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells...

Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,714 Shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation

14 hrs ago

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Sensient Technologies Corporation by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 10,714 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

