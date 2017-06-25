Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,714 Shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation
Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Sensient Technologies Corporation by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 10,714 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delphi pork slaughterhouse is site of illnesses... (Jan '08)
|Jun 21
|I dont do twitter
|6
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|May '17
|PRIME RIB
|50
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar '17
|CZars_R_US
|3
|Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|WasteWater
|20
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC