Utaha s members offer prayers after congressman is shot
The Salt Lake Tribune) Congresswoman Mia Love speaks with Kristine and Gene Hughes, two of the three original founders of Natures Sunshine at a 45th anniversary celebration at the company headquarters in Lehi Tuesday April 11. The Salt Lake Tribune) Congresswoman Mia Love speaks with Kristine and Gene Hughes, two of the three original founders of Natures Sunshine at a 45th anniversary celebration at the company headquarters in Lehi Tuesday April 11. Utah's members of Congress offered their prayers and support for a Louisiana congressman and others shot by a gunman in a ballpark just outside Washington on Wednesday. Utah's members were not at the scene of the shooting.
