Utaha s members offer prayers after c...

Utaha s members offer prayers after congressman is shot

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The Salt Lake Tribune) Congresswoman Mia Love speaks with Kristine and Gene Hughes, two of the three original founders of Natures Sunshine at a 45th anniversary celebration at the company headquarters in Lehi Tuesday April 11. The Salt Lake Tribune) Congresswoman Mia Love speaks with Kristine and Gene Hughes, two of the three original founders of Natures Sunshine at a 45th anniversary celebration at the company headquarters in Lehi Tuesday April 11. Utah's members of Congress offered their prayers and support for a Louisiana congressman and others shot by a gunman in a ballpark just outside Washington on Wednesday. Utah's members were not at the scene of the shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Food Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delphi pork slaughterhouse is site of illnesses... (Jan '08) 8 hr Hawk 5
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) May 16 PRIME RIB 50
News Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks... Mar '17 CZars_R_US 3
News Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16) Feb '17 WasteWater 20
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
News Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08) Jan '17 Toby 54
See all Food Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Food Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Libya
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,862 • Total comments across all topics: 281,777,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC