US food processing giant expands storage and distribution network to Taranaki
United States agricultural food processing giant Archer Daniels Midland has got the green light for a multi-million dollar project to build three large feed storage and distribution facilities near New Plymouth. The Chicago-based multi-national plans to build three 65,000 cubic metre processing and distribution areas at Bell Block, the first to be completed by February next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Taranaki Daily News.
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delphi pork slaughterhouse is site of illnesses... (Jan '08)
|Wed
|I dont do twitter
|6
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|May '17
|PRIME RIB
|50
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar '17
|CZars_R_US
|3
|Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|WasteWater
|20
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC