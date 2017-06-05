UPDATE 1-JBS says Pilgrim's Pride stake not for sale
Brazilian meat packer JBS SA's core U.S. assets, including its majority stake in Pilgrim's Pride Corp, are not for sale, the company said on Wednesday, a day after announcing a deal to sell Argentine operations. U.S. chicken company Pilgrim's Pride is critical to JBS' long-term strategy of pursuing business opportunities that reduce volatility and enhance margins, JBS said in a statement.
