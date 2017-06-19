United Natural Foods Investors Have 'Misplaced Comfort'...

What impact, if any, will Amazon.com, Inc. acquisition of the organic and natural grocery chain Whole Foods Market, Inc. have on its supplier United Natural Foods, Inc. ? Pivotal Research's Ajay Jain commented in a research report that there might be some "misplaced comfort" among United Natural's investors who are concluding the acquisition will be "mostly neutral" since its contract to supply Whole Foods only expires in 2025. But taking a deeper dive into the deal and a look at similar events in the past implies the acquisition is most certainly far from a "non-event."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.