United Natural Foods Investors Have '...

United Natural Foods Investors Have 'Misplaced Comfort'...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Benzinga

What impact, if any, will Amazon.com, Inc. acquisition of the organic and natural grocery chain Whole Foods Market, Inc. have on its supplier United Natural Foods, Inc. ? Pivotal Research's Ajay Jain commented in a research report that there might be some "misplaced comfort" among United Natural's investors who are concluding the acquisition will be "mostly neutral" since its contract to supply Whole Foods only expires in 2025. But taking a deeper dive into the deal and a look at similar events in the past implies the acquisition is most certainly far from a "non-event."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Food Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delphi pork slaughterhouse is site of illnesses... (Jan '08) Jun 15 Hawk 5
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) May '17 PRIME RIB 50
News Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks... Mar '17 CZars_R_US 3
News Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16) Feb '17 WasteWater 20
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
News Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08) Jan '17 Toby 54
See all Food Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Food Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,058 • Total comments across all topics: 281,883,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC