U.S. Food Stocks Unimpressed as Loeb Takes Nestle Stake

U.S. packaged food companies don't appear to be reacting much to activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC taking more than a 1% stake in the Swiss food and beverage company Nestle . Shares of Hershey were up by 0.21% to $110.04 this morning, Pepsi stock was higher by 0.31% to $117.31, shares of Mondelez were up by 0.675 to $45.21, and General Mills stock was higher by 0.13% to $56.01.

