Tyson Foods Recalls Nearly 2.5 Million Pounds Of Breaded Chicken Products
Tyson Foods Inc. recalled more than 2 million pounds of chicken products on Friday after discovering that an unlisted allergen could be in the products. The ready to eat breaded chicken products were recalled after officials learned they could contain milk, a known allergen, which is not listed on the labels, according to a USDA release.
