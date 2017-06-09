Tyson Foods Inc. recalls nearly 2,500...

Tyson Foods Inc. recalls nearly 2,500,000 pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products

Read more: WPMT-TV York

Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling almost 2,500,000 pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced today. The products could contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

Chicago, IL

