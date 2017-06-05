Twitter

Twitter

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Kellogg Co faced off with Australian tennis player Thanasi Kokkinakis in court on Thursday, with the cereal giant accusing the sportsman nicknamed "Special K" of using its intellectual property for commercial purposes. The United States-listed firm wants to stop the 21-year-old from using its trademarked product name as a moniker in advertisements for tennis clothing, a spokeswoman told Reuters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Food Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) May 16 PRIME RIB 50
News Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks... Mar '17 CZars_R_US 3
News Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16) Feb '17 WasteWater 21
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
News Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08) Jan '17 Toby 54
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Concerned citizen 17
See all Food Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Food Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,172 • Total comments across all topics: 281,609,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC