Kellogg Co faced off with Australian tennis player Thanasi Kokkinakis in court on Thursday, with the cereal giant accusing the sportsman nicknamed "Special K" of using its intellectual property for commercial purposes. The United States-listed firm wants to stop the 21-year-old from using its trademarked product name as a moniker in advertisements for tennis clothing, a spokeswoman told Reuters.

