Sysco Corp.: A Future Dividend King Worth Reviewing
And when it comes to dividend growth stocks, they don't get much more consistent than the dividend aristocrats and dividend kings, groups of companies that have raised their dividends for at least 25 and 50 consecutive years, respectively. Let's take a closer look at Sysco Corporation , which is a dividend aristocrat and, thanks to 48 consecutive years of dividend growth, is just two years away from becoming a dividend king.
