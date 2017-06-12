Smithfield Foods automates environmental monitoring program
Sample6 Control allows automatic notifications of positive test results, the ability to see data history and corrective action tracking when there's a positive that needs to be addressed. Smithfield has been testing for environmental Listeria in its plants for decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Food Quality News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delphi pork slaughterhouse is site of illnesses... (Jan '08)
|Thu
|Hawk
|5
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|May '17
|PRIME RIB
|50
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar '17
|CZars_R_US
|3
|Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|WasteWater
|20
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC