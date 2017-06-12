Smithfield Foods automates environmen...

Smithfield Foods automates environmental monitoring program

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Food Quality News

Sample6 Control allows automatic notifications of positive test results, the ability to see data history and corrective action tracking when there's a positive that needs to be addressed. Smithfield has been testing for environmental Listeria in its plants for decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Food Quality News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Food Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delphi pork slaughterhouse is site of illnesses... (Jan '08) Thu Hawk 5
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) May '17 PRIME RIB 50
News Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks... Mar '17 CZars_R_US 3
News Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16) Feb '17 WasteWater 20
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
News Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08) Jan '17 Toby 54
See all Food Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Food Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,908 • Total comments across all topics: 281,804,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC