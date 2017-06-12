Shares in Target, Supervalu, other gr...

Shares in Target, Supervalu, other grocers fall sharply on Whole Foods news

15 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Shares of the two biggest food sellers based in Minnesota - Target Corp. and Supervalu Inc. - and other grocery companies plunged in early trading Friday on the news that Amazon.com Inc. was buying the upscale grocer Whole Foods Market Inc. Investors perceived that the deal marked a giant step in Amazon's evolution from the leading online retailer into one with a near-pervasive presence in the lives of American consumers. The value of Eden Prairie-based Supervalu shares were down 17 percent after the first 30 minutes of trading.

Chicago, IL

