Shares in Target, Supervalu, other grocers fall sharply on Whole Foods news

Shares of the two biggest food sellers based in Minnesota - Target Corp. and Supervalu Inc. - and other grocery companies plunged in early trading Friday on the news that Amazon.com Inc. was buying the upscale grocer Whole Foods Market Inc. Investors perceived that the deal marked a giant step in Amazon's evolution from the leading online retailer into one with a near-pervasive presence in the lives of American consumers. The value of Eden Prairie-based Supervalu shares were down 17 percent after the first 30 minutes of trading.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.