RECALL: Nearly 1,400 tons of ready-to-eat chicken products recalled updated

A number of ready-to-eat chicken products have been recalled in the last several days. The following information was obtained from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service website : Gourmet Boutique LLC, with establishments in Jamaica, New York and Phoenix, is recalling approximately 294,744 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday.

