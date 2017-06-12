ProAmpac receives "Spirit of Excellen...

ProAmpac receives "Spirit of Excellence" award from Hormel Foods

9 hrs ago Read more: Canadian Plastics Magazine

For the third straight year, flexible packaging supplier ProAmpac has won a Spirit of Excellence Award from its customer Hormel Foods. For the third straight year, flexible packaging supplier ProAmpac has won a "Spirit of Excellence" award from its customer Hormel Foods.

Chicago, IL

