Palmerston North gets the pies in Goodman Fielder rejig that will...
Goodman Fielder NZ managing director Tim Deane says the company's new owners "are taking a very long-term view" Goodman Fielder plans to close two factories in Auckland, consolidating their production to a single site and shifting its pie-making operation to Palmerston North as part of an ongoing efficiency drive in what it calls "a very competitive market". The diversified manufacturer owned by Singapore-based Wilmar International and Hong Kong-listed investment firm First Pacific Co will close its Irvines bakery at Wiri and its Hot Plate bakery in East Tamaki.
