Otter Creek Advisors LLC Sells 213,070 Shares of Snyder's-Lance, Inc.
Otter Creek Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Snyder's-Lance, Inc. by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,114 shares of the company's stock after selling 213,070 shares during the period.
