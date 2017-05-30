North Carolina Adds New Protections for CAFOs Against Nuisance Lawsuits
By statute, North Carolina has capped the monetary awards available for nuisance claims related to agricultural or forestry operations. The law, H.B. 467 , was designed to protect hog farms and other concentrated animal feeding operations from substantial judgments in odor nuisance lawsuits.
