New Orleans, Baton Rouge groups among those slated for piece of $24M Kellogg grant to fight racism
One of America's largest philanthropic foundations announced Wednesday that it will award about $24 million in grants to organizations in 13 cities and one state to help fight racism. The grants are part of a foundation program intended "to improve our ability as communities and as a country to see ourselves in each other, so that we can share a more equitable future for all children to thrive," said La June Montgomery Tabron, president and CEO of the Kellogg Foundation, founded by breakfast cereal pioneer Will Keith Kellogg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AIPC to bring Pasta Lensi line to United States (Sep '08)
|Tue
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|Body found on Anoka golf course, foul play susp... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|30
|Delphi pork slaughterhouse is site of illnesses... (Jan '08)
|Jun 21
|I dont do twitter
|6
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|May '17
|PRIME RIB
|50
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar '17
|CZars_R_US
|3
|Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|WasteWater
|20
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC