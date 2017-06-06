Neuburgh Advisers LLC Decreases Stake...

Neuburgh Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 2,210 shares of the company's stock after selling 272 shares during the period.

