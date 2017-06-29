Mt. Pleasant Pilgrim's Pride part of animal cruelty probe

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is investigating an animal cruelty complaint filed against the Pilgrim's Pride Corp. slaughterhouse there based on an undercover report issued by the Humane Society of the United States. Video shot by Humane Society staff working undercover, in the Mount Pleasant slaughterhouse and in a Georgia chicken house, purports to show Pilgrim's Pride workers brutalizing the birds they are processing.

