Mitsubishi Corporation to Be Part of Europe's Largest Battery Storage Project in Germany

Mitsubishi Corporation is pleased to announce that it will be working through Enspire ME, a fifty-fifty joint venture established between MC and Eneco, an integrated energy company from the Netherlands, to provide services based on a large-scale battery energy storage system . Enspire ME will construct the BESS in Jardelund, located in the state of Schleswig-Holstein in northern Germany.

