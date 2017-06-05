Millions of pounds of chicken tenders, sausage, pasta recalled after an alarming discovery
One mistake by one ingredient supplier has caused nine USDA high-health risk recalls and at least one recall from a supermarket chain. Those recalls cover at least 3.7 million pounds of food products, some of which went to schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delphi pork slaughterhouse is site of illnesses... (Jan '08)
|Sat
|Hawk
|3
|On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07)
|May 16
|PRIME RIB
|50
|Roger Stone: I'll beat suit even if jury thinks...
|Mar '17
|CZars_R_US
|3
|Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|WasteWater
|21
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC