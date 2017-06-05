Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power and gas business
Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North American gas and power business, the company said on Friday, marking the second business it has purchased from the trading company this year. Cargill was originally slated to sell its power and gas business to commodities trader and investor TrailStone Group, but that deal fell through.
