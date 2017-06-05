London open: Stocks dip lower as inve...

London open: Stocks dip lower as investors cautious ahead of big day

London stocks nudged lower in early trade, with investors choosing to err on the side of caution a day ahead of the UK general election, a European Central Bank meeting and former FBI boss James Comey's testimony before the Senate panel. At 0830 BST, the FTSE 100 was down 0.1% to 7,514.66, while the pound was up 0.1% versus the euro and down 0.1% against the dollar at 1.1456 and 1.2899, respectively.

