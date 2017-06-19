LGBTQ pride marches marked by protests across the U.S.
The celebratory tone of gay pride marches from San Francisco to Istanbul on Sunday were undergirded by an atmosphere of political expression and protest. Chelsea... -- Structures across the world are bathed in rainbow lighting in honor of LGBT pride.
