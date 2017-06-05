Kiwi/Aussie parity could be back on t...

Kiwi/Aussie parity could be back on the cards but not overnight

The diverging fortunes of the Australian and New Zealand economies are once again fueling talk of parity between the two nations' currencies, although traders don't expect it to happen overnight. The kiwi dollar gained about 4 percent against the Aussie in May as the Australian dollar was hit hard by weak iron ore prices and news that major commodities importer China had its sovereign credit rating cut.

Chicago, IL

