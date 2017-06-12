Japan's trading houses offload thermal coal assets amid climate concerns
TOKYO, June 13 Japanese trading houses including top-ranked Mitsubishi Corp are offloading thermal coal assets on growing concerns about the fuel's environmental impact, in a move also reflecting a shift in their focus to the more profitable coking coal. With networks spanning the globe, trading houses are trying to mitigate global criticism around the harm the fuel causes.
