Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) Major Shareholder...
Internationa Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.08 per share, with a total value of $2,741,600.00.
